Rusev On Fans Getting Behind His “Rusev Day” Character

In an interview with The Indian Express to promote the upcoming WrestleMania 34, Rusev commented on fans getting behind his Rusev Day character on WWE television.
“It’s more than a cool catchphrase – it’s a mentality and it’s celebrating yourself every day. People understand it and they feel the of passion behind it and that is why there’s an amazing response. I’m an artist and I have a lot more to offer in this business. I’m not a one-dimensional character. I feel like the WWE Universe sees that and understands it and they’re behind it right now.”
