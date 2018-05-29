Rusev On Meeting Lana, If There’s Another Promotion He Wants To Work For

Rusev was interviewed by TV+ while in Bulgaria last week. Here are the highlights (H/T to Wrestling Inc).

On meeting Lana:



“I got to meet her since day one when I started in WWE. After that, Dusty Rhodes, god rest his soul, who was at working as a creative director at that time, put us together because of her speaking perfect russian. She used to live in Latvia for 12 years and she is very beautiful. That’s how we got to start working, training and spending a lot of time together. Things just happened naturally.”

If there is another promotion he would join if he decided to every depart the WWE:



“I love the place I’m in right now and I don’t consider anything else .. except a Bulgarian movie career [laughs].”