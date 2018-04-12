Rusev On The Undertaker Being Past His Prime, WWE Wins Five Awards

– WWE has announced that The Undertaker would face Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later.

Here is a video of TMZ Sports catching up with Lana and Rusev for comments about the upcoming match. In the interview, Rusev said, “Just a little bit. I haven’t even peaked at my prime yet.”

– WWE issued the following:

WWE won five awards at the annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards: Brand Activation at Live Events – WWE/Special Olympics: Celebrating Champions; Awareness Campaign for a Social Good Initiative – Connor’s Cure; Best Over the Top Content Service – WWE Network; Shining Stars – WWE Community Relations; and WWE EVP of Digital & Social Content Jayar Donlan earned Digital Media Executive of the Year honors.

The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards recognizes the best work in the sports industry from the past year with categories spanning television, radio, digital, and marketing.