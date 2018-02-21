Rusev Reacts To Being Left Off WWE SmackDown Live

WWE fans picked up on the fact that the sports entertainment company hasn’t used Rusev on SmackDown Live for the past two weeks. This led to fans chanting “Rusev Day” at Tuesday’s TV event and complaining online.

Rusev sent out the following message on Twitter and mocked SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon’s recent “duly noted” phrase on television:

In case you missed us the past 2 weeks on #SmackDownLIVE here we are. Your chants are “DULY” noted