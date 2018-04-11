Rusev Reacts To Facing The Undertaker, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

– WWE has announced that The Undertaker would face Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later.

Rusev reacted to the news by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

– WWE’s Youtube channel has released the Top 10 moments from this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, which you can see here: