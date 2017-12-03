rusev

Rusev Reportedly Out Of Action Due To Injury, Will Have To Undergo Surgery

“The Bulgarian Brute” is hurt.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline.com, Rusev will be out of action for “some time to come.”

Meltzer can’t confirm the reason but noted that Big Show has said that Rusev needs shoulder surgery — and he’s been telling people that’s the reason why he was so merciless with Rusev during their match at WWE Fastlane.

Big Show apparently divulged that information to fans at a WWE Live Event Meet & Greet on Saturday.

Rusev did not appear on Raw after WWE Fastlane, and he tweeted out a statement one week prior which said that he would be taking some time off from the gym to rest.

