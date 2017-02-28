Rusev Taking A Break From Working Out, Jake Roberts On Being Happy These Days (Video), WWE RAW Social Score Down

– Below is a new “Motivational Monday” video from WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. The two discuss Jake’s traveling one-man show and where he’s at now. Jake says he goes to sleep happy, wakes up happy and feels happy when he looks in the mirror. Jake says he has dreams again and just to wake up and have that love for life is big to him.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and Love & Hip-Hop. RAW had 97,000 interactions with 21,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s show, which drew 124,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. RAW also had 219,000 Facebook interactions with 145,000 unique authors, down from last week’s show, which drew 258,000 interactions with 166,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Rusev tweeted the following on taking time away from the gym for the next month: