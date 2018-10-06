RVD Takes Shot At Triple H, Jim Ross Calls Big Football Hits

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam took a shot at Triple H once seeing that Hulk Hogan re-tweeted the NY Post article and commented on the Undertaker vs. Andre The Giant match that never happened. It’s no secret that RVD is not a big fan of “The Game” as he has gone on record by stating that he thought Triple H tried to bury him in WWE. You can see his tweet here:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross appeared on FOX College Football today to call some big college football hits, which you can see here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR