RVD Takes Shot At Triple H, Jim Ross Calls Big Football Hits

– Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam took a shot at Triple H once seeing that Hulk Hogan re-tweeted the NY Post article and commented on the Undertaker vs. Andre The Giant match that never happened. It’s no secret that RVD is not a big fan of “The Game” as he has gone on record by stating that he thought Triple H tried to bury him in WWE. You can see his tweet here:

I think someone would’ve run in and pedigree’d them both. Don’t you? 🤔 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) October 5, 2018

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross appeared on FOX College Football today to call some big college football hits, which you can see here:

Here is WWE legend and @OU_Football superfan Jim Ross calling college football hits. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/EJxntvqhIx — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 6, 2018