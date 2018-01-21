RVD vs. John Morrison To Headline 5-Star Wrestling Event

The following was sent to us:

LIVERPOOL…GET READY!



5 STAR WRESTLING: LIVE ON FREESPORTS TO LAUNCH AT ECHO ARENA ON FEBRUARY 1



FIRST EVER UK-BASED WEEKLY LIVE WRESTLING TV SERIES STARTS ON MERSEYSIDE



MORRISON vs RVD TITLE DREAM MATCH TO MAIN EVENT HISTORIC SHOW



TICKETS TO HISTORY AVAILABLE NOW FROM www.5starwrestling.co.uk



MAIN EVENT: 5 Star Champion John Morrison vs Rob Van Dam



It NEVER happened in WWE. But it will happen at the Liverpool Echo Arena LIVE on UK television!



It seems incredible that given their highly successful careers that John Morrison and Rob Van Dam have never crossed paths on the biggest of stages.



That will change on Thursday night February 1 when the 5 Star Champion and The Whole Dam Show face off in the main event of the most pioneering TV broadcast in the history of UK wrestling.



Morrison and Van Dam are two of the most naturally gifted athletes in the history of sports entertainment. Their laid-back and confident personalities and their highlight film ring styles are mirror images. Both men excel at a fast pace, coming up with innovative ways to strike, using their bodies in ways that defy both gravity and description. And their respective finishing moves Starship Pain and the 5 Star Frog Splash are two of the most specular manoeuvres ever invented.



So Morrison vs Van Dam is a dream match in every sense of the phrase.



Although the cool Californian champion and the relaxed RVD are known for their chilled-out personas, competitive fire still burns deep within both of them. They both want to be 5 Star Champion and are both acutely aware that February 1 will be a historic occasion. This was shown in a rare war of words on Twitter this week when, on the second anniversary of his win over AJ Styles at the Echo Arena to become 5 Star Champ, ‘The Shaman of Sexy’ tweeted



“2 years ago today I became the first ever @5StarWrestling Champion and in 2 weeks time I will defend the title against the iconic @TherealRVD in Liverpool UK – get tix now!”



‘Mr Thursday Night’ immediately hit back with his own tweet.



“Or at least…”attempt” to defend the title.”



Morrison and RVD both want victory. They both want the 5 Star Title. They both want to be holding the championship high above their head as the credits roll on the first ever 5 Star Wrestling:LIVE on FreeSports show. But only one man can win.



Who will it be? Get tickets to history at www.5starwrestling.co.uk or tune in LIVE on FreeSports on Thursday, February 1 from 7pm to 10pm to find out!



Rey Mysterio vs ‘Liverpool’s Number 1’ Zack Gibson



You may think that for ‘Liverpool’s Number 1’, a match with a bona fide WWE legend and future Hall of Famer would represent the pinnacle of his career.



Not for Zack Gibson.



While the outspoken Scouser has gone on record that he is excited about the chance to pit his skills against the greatest high-flyer in pro wrestling history, he has also said he is looking at Rey Mysterio as a stepping stone to put his name on the map.



And the man from Maghull is also irritated that while he has been granted this marquee match with The Master of the 619, he has been overlooked for the main event spot on the historic 5 Star Wrestling:LIVE on FreeSports broadcast which he believes should have gone to hungry British wrestlers like himself instead of established US superstars like Morrison and Van Dam.



Gibson went on a tirade at the 5 Star Wrestling press conference to launch the arena tour and TV series, saying that while big American names like Mysterio might help shine the spotlight on 5 Star Wrestling, the fans will leave the Echo Arena on February 1 talking about the insurgent group of Brits such as Rampage Brown, Charlie Sterling and himself.



‘Liverpool’s Number 1’ clearly sees himself as the spokesman for British wrestling in a battle for respect and attention. But on Thursday night, Febuary 1, Gibson and British wrestling will get their opportunity. This is their time to shine after three decades’ absence from weekly national television. Can Gibson – and indeed British wrestling – seize the moment? And how will the Liverpool crowd react to their home city ‘anti-hero’ when his opponent is Mysterio – such a beloved family favourite the world over?



Jake Hager vs ‘English Lion’ Eddie Ryan



Eddie Ryan was a virtual unknown until he stood up for British wrestling and sparked a violent brawl with 5 Star Wrestling’s big American signing.



Now an astonishing TWO MILLION people have watched the video clip of ‘The English Lion’s press conference fight with Jake Hager – the former World Champion and dual sports star who made his name in WWE as Jack Swagger.



Suddenly Eddie Ryan’s name is on everybody’s lips. But does the Plymouth grappler have the tools to take down as dangerous and decorated foe as ‘The All-American American’ when they square off at the Echo Arena on February 1?



Hager is clearly dismissive of Ryan’s abilities but Eddie is a man who spent nine years learning his craft up and down the small halls and holiday camps of the UK circuit, and even spent time in the notoriously uncompromising dojos of Japan. ‘The English Lion’ is a patriotic hard worker who has struggled for years to earn his big live TV opportunity. He is NOT to be underestimated.



But on the other hand, Jake Hager has come into 5 Star Wrestling with a lot of fanfare. The 6ft 7in Oklahoman is now under pressure to back up his big talk and prove he’s right to say that the big-name Americans are on an entirely different level to the battling Brits.



This is more than just a wrestling match. It’s a battle for bragging rights and respect. Get your tickets to see it LIVE from www.5starwrestling.co.uk or watch LIVE on FreeSports on Thursday night, February 1!