Ryback And Rusev Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

The Usos posted a video on Instagram in which they were working out with Rusev. “The Bulgarian Brute” was lifting weights in the video and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback decided to comment on the footage with a jab at Rusev. “The Big Guy” commented “I would have expected more weight from ‘The Bulgarian Brute.” He lated posted a follow-up comment by saying “F***RusevDay.”

Rusev simply responded with four words that absolutely scorched Ryback, saying “all natural workouts here.” Ouch. Check it out:

So Rusev posted an Instagram clip of him working out… His response to Ryback's comment is legendary. pic.twitter.com/Qga9X315j6 — PWM (@ProWrestlingMag) December 10, 2017