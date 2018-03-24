Ryback Comments On Possible Return To The WWE

During a recent episode of his podcast (transcript via Wrestlinginc.com), former WWE star Ryback talked about various topics. Here are the highlights:

Possible WWE return: “Right now, I left for the reasons I left. I am doing the things that I want to do,” he said. “The health thing was a very big thing, so it’s no surprise as I have mentioned time and time again. I have a new body. I am getting a second chance and learning from my past mistakes of the injuries that I have accumulated over the years. I have literally rebuilt myself at 36 and have felt the best that I have in years. I still have a little ways to go, but still, like I said, never say never, but it is just not in my radar right now,” he continued. “I have not had any discussions; not from my end or their end. It is just not even in my mind right now. Not to say years from now it won’t be, I just don’t know. I am focused on growing my brand and my business right now. I look forward on going back into the Independence and having some matches and getting out there, and putting in some time in the ring on that end and seeing how I feel, but for me it is growing my brand where I wouldn’t have to use my body for later in life to make money, which is something I feel very fortunate to be able to do that.”

Kane’s advice: “I occasionally would talk to him about investments and stuff and he always had answers, good answers,” Ryback said. “I remember one time we were in the locker room, and we were talking about investing in gold and silver, but it was me in my wrestling gear and Kane in his wrestling gear. I thought it was funny and should have been on video with these two f***ing guys in pro wrestling gear talking about investments and stocks. People just can’t fathom what goes on backstage in a WWE locker room. I am very happy for him. He is well respected in his community. He has done a lot in his county.”