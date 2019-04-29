Ryback Interested In All Elite Wrestling?, John Cena Gets High Praise

– During a recent Q&A on Reddit, Ryback commented on a possible run with AEW:

“Once I’m healthy I will speak to Cody if I feel I can contribute in a meaningful way. They are going to do very well over time I believe. They have an opportunity to do wrestling the way it always should have been done.”

– In a recent Instagram post, Kurt Angle gave some very high praise to John Cena:

“17 years ago, I recall when a young John Cena took WWE by storm. Even then, John pushed me to my limit. I absolutely Loved stepping into the ring with him. John has been able to stay healthy (for the most part) and dominate WWE for 17 years, which is unheard of, and nearly impossible. For that reason, He will go down in history as the most consistent, and the Greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Happy belated birthday John. You earned my respect the first time we locked horns. #itstrue #wwe #wrestling #wordlife #rappercena.”