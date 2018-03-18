Ryback Reveals Why WWE’s Dual-Branded PPVs Suck From Performer’s Point Of View

During a recent episode of his podcast (transcript via Wrestlinginc.com), former WWE star Ryback talked about various topics. Here is an excerpt from the podcast where he spoke about WWE’s decision to go back to dual-branded PPVs starting with Backlash on May 6.

“I think the ‘In & Out Burger’ formula; when you simplify things, and you do it well, you are much better off than over-complicating the menu. I think Pro Wrestling over-complicated the menu a long time ago for the sake of money.

There is a way to cut back on that now. From a performer’s standpoint it kind of sucks because guys that were going to be on pay-per-views, may not be getting on pay-per-views regularly because you are sharing brands, and you can only take a few matches from each show essentially. They have ways around it though; they can create longer pay-per-views to try and kind of narrow that gap, I think it is a good move. It is too much of a product, which I don’t think it is a good thing.“