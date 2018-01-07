Ryback Says WWE Mishandled Wade Barrett

In the latest edition of Conversations with the Big Guy (via Wrestling Inc), Ryback said that he believes that WWE didn’t use Wade Barrett right. Here is what he had to say:

WWE not using Wade Barrett right:

“He’s one of the guys that universally, everyone that was there, especially when I was there, the ball was dropped numerous times with him. He is a 6’6, 6’7, always in shape, but at one point he was in ridiculous shape. For a guy that size you have a big frame already, he was absolutely shredded; even though he got a little thin at one point, he got so shredded, but they were not doing anything with him as far as being used. There were numerous points he should have won the Championship. He’s had a lot of success there, they never pulled the trigger at the right times.”



Hoping Barrett finds success:

“When you hear something like that you ask yourself why? The fan reaction was there; even if he’s not getting cheered people are interested in it. They are interested in it because of the guy. You can’t just dress anyone up to play that role. He is a superstar. He is a rare superstar that you should have maximized. Everyone that knows wrestling, that is involved in wrestling, he has a unique voice of a wrestler, he has a unique look as a wrestler; he has all the tools to do so much more; again, he has success there, but he’s a main event superstar. He has been in the main event at times, and had runs, but he never got his just-do there. He made the right move by leaving. I know he had some stuff to take care of. I know his career isn’t done by any means. I would like to see him being used correctly.”