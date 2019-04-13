Ryback Sends A Message Out To WWE

Former WWE Ryback commented on WWE inviting HBO host John Oliver to appear on WWE programming. As previously noted, Oliver criticized WWE over not taking enough care of its talent. Here is what Ryback wrote:

@wwe @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon instead of inviting @iamjohnoliver to a show, why don’t you publicly explain your reasons for the independent contractor deal. Its 2019 and surely you recognize how wrong you are in this matter. Do the right thing, the talent deserve it. — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) April 11, 2019