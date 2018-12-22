Sabu Responds To Critics, Latest On WWE’s Botchamania-Style Series

– WWE has announced a Botchamania-style series for the WWE Network entitled Botch Club which will be hosted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Here is the synopsis for the series which will premiere on Friday, December 28th:

Gallows and Anderson watch acrobatic attempts gone awry, and take a deep dive into the circumstances behind the infamous Titus Worldslide.

– Former WWE star Sabu responded to fans on Twitter that have criticized his spelling and grammar with the following message: