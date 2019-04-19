Sam Roberts Critical Of Dana Brooke, Brooke Responds

During this week’s edition of Main Event, Sam Roberts gave some strong criticism of Dana Brooke’s in-ring skills during Brooke’s match with Tamina Snuka.
You can check out a clip of Roberts’ comments and Brooke’s response below:
Wow. @notsam completely buried @DanaBrookeWWE on WWE Main Event pic.twitter.com/r1pHhdGSAm
— WrestlingNews.co – WWE News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 19, 2019
Sam – always thought we were cool, but Damn, wondering why @WWE doesn’t have u on a lot, you burry people!! what have u accomplished.. prob gave up at it, unlike me I push through never giving up!Maybe @ReneeYoungWWE Will be right when I block you & 1 day make U eat your words! https://t.co/A5zo3YwAJJ
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 19, 2019