Sami Callihan Reveals Why He And WWE Did Not Click and How Triple H Is Backstage

Former WWE talent and current Lucha Underground star, Sami Callihan, recently spoke with WSVN-TV. He revealed why he and WWE did not work out. Callihan also praised Triple H, stating that despite what anyone has to say about HHH, he looks out for the boys. Here are the highlights:

On Why He & WWE Did Not Work Out: “Absolutely, I’ll be the first to say that I wasn’t Sami Callihan when I went there. I changed who I was, walked on eggshells and for lack of better terms, I became a b***h. I tried to become everything they wanted me to be instead of sticking to my guns and ride or die. But I think everything happens for a reason because now I’ve left and become one of the biggest stars in the world again despite not being backed by that WWE machine.”

On Triple H: “Triple H is one of the boys. People can say about him what they want, but being in the power position that he’s in, he would stay after NXT tapings for hours. NXT wrestlers would be lined up out the door waiting to talk to him and maybe not every time, but the majority of the time, he would stay there until he talked to every single person that wanted to talk to him. We knew that that was the boss and his input was what we actually needed.”