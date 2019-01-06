Sami Zayn Addresses Negativity, Scott Dawson Takes Shot At Impact Wrestling

– Sami Zayn addressed negativity on social media with the following message:

I've written SO many reactionary tweets out of anger & disgust, only to delete before sending because I realize they do no good.

For as many 'likes' as they'd get, I'd just be contributing to the toxic swirl of shit™ that exists online.

Can't stop everyone, but you can stop you. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 5, 2019

– Scott Dawson of The Revival and Drake Maverick had an exchange on Twitter and Dawson took a shot at Impact Wrestling in the process:

While I was “wrestling” for a “company” on television you were still rookies doing bump drills. Notice when I got here I skipped that part because of all of my track record & accomplishments on “local access TV” https://t.co/uKYFYuKtzy — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 5, 2019