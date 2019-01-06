Sami Zayn Addresses Negativity, Scott Dawson Takes Shot At Impact Wrestling

– Sami Zayn addressed negativity on social media with the following message:
I've written SO many reactionary tweets out of anger & disgust, only to delete before sending because I realize they do no good.
For as many 'likes' as they'd get, I'd just be contributing to the toxic swirl of shit™ that exists online.
Can't stop everyone, but you can stop you.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 5, 2019
– Scott Dawson of The Revival and Drake Maverick had an exchange on Twitter and Dawson took a shot at Impact Wrestling in the process:
While I was “wrestling” for a “company” on television you were still rookies doing bump drills. Notice when I got here I skipped that part because of all of my track record & accomplishments on “local access TV” https://t.co/uKYFYuKtzy
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 5, 2019
After apx. 23 hrs, THIS is your response?! 🤣
P.S. Just remember; when I was a “rookie” in NXT, our Florida Live Events we’re drawing more than your TV shows. https://t.co/JoWkIvNMwQ
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 5, 2019