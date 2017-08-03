Sami Zayn Comments On Part-Timers Getting Top WrestleMania Spots

Sami Zayn recently did an interview with The Sun UK. Here are a few highlights:

On Goldberg winning the Universal Title from Kevin Owens: “I’m pretty split on this really, because a part of me obviously resents Kevin. There’s a lot of history, it’s a pretty volatile relationship – especially where we’re at now. But at the same time… this is still a guy that’s worked 15 years to come this close to being in the main event of WrestleMania and having it slip through his fingers right before it happens… part of me is glad it happened, but part of me feels like it sucks. It sucks for him, because he came real close, and he held that Universal Championship for a long time, then when you come that close to actually defending it at WrestleMania, you kind of fall right before the finish line. I think there’s a sick part of me that takes some joy in that.”

On the part-timers taking the top spots at Wrestlemania: “Selfishly, of course part of me thinks, ‘Hey, get the hell out of here, this is our show, we work here every week’. It would be stupid to ignore that. I can say a lot about Kevin Owens, but I’ve also seen him busting his ass for the last eight months as Universal Champion, doing street fights on live events, going through tables every night, getting beaten up. So personal feelings aside you think, ‘Man that guys works hard all year he deserves to be rewarded when the time is right’. But at the same time, Brock Lesnar or Bill Goldberg coming in… the fans like it, it’s good for business, and if it’s good for business, it’s good for me in a roundabout way. Do I wish I was main eventing WrestleMania and not Bill Goldberg? Yes, absolutely. But you know, might it be better in some way to bring these guys in to help business. If it’s helping business, it’s helping me.”