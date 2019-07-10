Sami Zayn Deletes SummerSlam Tweet; Latest News On PAC And AEW

– Sami Zayn deleted a tweet that was a response to the game “your 2020 campaign slogan is: Your last name + 2020 + the last text you sent.”

It’s possible that Zayn put out information that wasn’t meant to be viewed by the public:

– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Young Bucks addressed PAC’s status with AEW:

Matt: He’s coming. I mean, eventually.

Nick: It’s a work in progress. It’s obvious that Matt and I are big fans of his. We met him like 10 years ago over in Japan so we’ll always have ties with him and we wanna work things out with him.

Matt: It’s a priority for us and I think we’re gonna make this thing work.

Nick: I think it’s just a matter of trying to fit his schedule with ours and hopefully, things will work out.