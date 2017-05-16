Sami Zayn Gets A WWE Backlash Match, Updated Card
Published On 05/16/2017 | News
Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin is now official for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view in Chicago after Sami requested the match.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s blue brand show from the Allstate Arena:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger