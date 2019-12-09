Sami Zayn Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Fan (Video)

There was a confrontation between Sami Zayn and a fan at Sunday night’s WWE live event. According to fans in attendance, a fan referred to Zayn as a “Canadian f****t” repeatedly and Zayn started yelling at the fan. Zayn reportedly told people to have the fan kicked out and the fan ended up being escorted out of the arena.

Some of this 🤷‍♂️, essentially get this guy out of here pic.twitter.com/d2LKb6PfYM — John Betz (@JohnBetz) December 9, 2019