Sami Zayn Matching Money Raised To Help Fund Medical Clinic In Syria

To celebrate the generous spirit of Christmas, I am matching every dollar donated to https://t.co/gvJde51MvN today, up to 5k. Every dollar goes to funding our mobile clinic in Syria.

Please share, retweet & spread the love today! A Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays to all!

— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 25, 2017