Sami Zayn On Earning His Royal Rumble Spot (Video), WWE Live Event Note, Ember Moon & No Way Jose

– As noted, Sami Zayn defeated Seth Rollins on this week’s RAW to take his spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next Sunday. Sami talks to Mike Rome in this RAW Fallout video and says this is something he’s dreamed of for a long time because it means a potential WrestleMania main event spot. Regarding the match with Rollins, Sami says that’s not how he wanted to get a Rumble spot but he knows if the shoe was on the other foot, Seth would’ve done the same thing. Sami says ideally they both would be in the Rumble match last night it was Sami vs. Seth and he’s just happy to be on the winning side.

– Reader Bernard Metcalf sent word that Monday’s WWE live event in Saginaw, MI was to feature WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose in a Street Fight but they worked a regular match instead, which Ambrose won. Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was also advertised but Becky teamed with Nikki Bella and Naomi to defeat Bliss, Natalya and Carmella.

– We noted before that injured WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Darren Young hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event in Orange County, Florida on Monday. As seen below, WWE NXT Superstars Ember Moon and No Way Jose also hosted an event: