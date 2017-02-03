Sami Zayn On His 15 Years In The Business, Xavier Woods – VR Gaming, WWE 2K17 Note, WWE Stock
Published On 03/02/2017 | News
– Xavier Woods plays some VR gaming in these new videos from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel.
– WWE stock was down 1.68% today, closing at $20.52 per share. Today’s high was $20.95 and the low was $20.44.
– WWE Games announced that WWE 2K17 will be released digitally in Japan on March 9th for PS4, XB1 and PC.
– Wednesday marked 15 years since Sami Zayn made his pro wrestling debut. Sami, who will wrestle Samoa Joe at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, tweeted the following on the milestone:
I had my first pro wrestling match 15 years ago today.
Things have gone remarkably well.
— Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) March 2, 2017