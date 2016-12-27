Sami Zayn On Next Week’s Last Man Standing Match (Video), The New Day Feels Good, Fans On RAW

– This Fallout video from last night’s WWE RAW features Sami Zayn discussing next week’s Last Man Standing match against Braun Strowman. Sami says he was told by Mick Foley not to show up last week to avoid confrontation. Sami says next week is a perfect way to end what he started at Roadblock because there will be no clocks or count outs this time. Sami says he’s going to kick Braun in the head until he can’t get back up.

– This RAW Fallout video features The New Day ending their 2016 on a positive note after failing to regain the RAW Tag Team Titles from Cesaro and Sheamus. They end up giving Mike Rome a big mouthful of Booty O’s cereal.

– As seen below, 49% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s WWE RAW a thumbs up with over 13,000 votes: