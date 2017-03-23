Sami Zayn On Possibly Facing Joe At WrestleMania, Losses On The Main Roster, More

Sami Zayn recently did an international media call to promote WrestleMania 33. Courtesy of TheWhig.com, below are highlights:

Feuding with Samoa Joe and a possible WrestleMania match:

“Right now I’m kind of involved in a bit of a problem with Samoa Joe. Whether that will carry to the show on WrestleMania or not, I really don’t know. It remains to be seen. The card for WrestleMania is always changing.

“Joe’s the kind of guy that when you’re in the ring with a guy like him it really tests you out, it really tests your physical limitations and abilities. For that reason, I like being in the ring with him. I don’t really like his actions over the last couple of weeks for sure. He’s aligned himself with Triple H, which is interesting. As far as being in the ring with him, I really enjoyed my time being in the ring with him in NXT — because even though we’ve known each other for about 12 years, I first met him in 2004, 2005, really the first time that we actually got in the ring with each other was actually in NXT. I really enjoyed being in the ring with him then, and I enjoy it now. But it’s tough, no doubt about it. He’s a really, really tough competitor, he’s 100 per cent legit, so you’ve got to know what you’re in for when you get in the ring with him.”

Being unfazed by his lack of success on the main roster:

“I see sometimes the fans make a much bigger deal of these losses than I personally do, because you can’t win them all, you just can’t. You do your best and that’s it. You lose a few here or there. You’ve just got to be good at forgetting those losses or using them as motivation to drive yourself forward. It doesn’t really stop my momentum. I think I’m in a good place right now, and I feel like I’m just on the cusp of doing something really good or really breaking out to that next level. I feel like I’m just outside the bubble. Testing myself against guys like Braun Strowman or Samoa Joe are really what I think is going to take me to the next level. I don’t look at these losses in any way as a defeat. I use them as motivation if anything or I just move forward.”

Getting to the next level and his WrestleMania goal:

“I don’t know what the next step is for me to take me to the next level. I know where I’d like to be. I’d like to be in a featured match on WrestleMania, not just this year but every year. I’d like to be somebody fans are excited to see what he’s going to do this year at WrestleMania. I feel like I’m not quite there yet. I feel like I’m getting there. I feel like time is kind of the enemy but it’s kind of on your side too, because the more work that you put in and the more you just constantly and consistently give good performances against good opponents and constantly exceed people’s expectations, the more you really endear yourself not only to the crowd but also, that’s also how your career just takes off. It’s just consistency and time. I’d love to tell you, ‘Oh, all I need is one good match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and that’s it, I’m set.’ But that’s not how it works. It’s got to be just repetition and over and over and over, and me constantly delivering the goods every time I’m out there, and that’s how I’m going to get to where I need to be — which is in an important match at WrestleMania every year.”

