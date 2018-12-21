Sami Zayn Opens Up About WWE’s Creative Process

While appearing on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Sami Zayn talked about the creative process in WWE and pitching ideas to Vince McMahon:

“He factors in a lot of stuff that you don’t factor in. You know I’ve gone to him before with what I thought was a really good idea and he was like, ‘Oh, but it doesn’t work and here’s why.’”

“All this to say that you don’t know until you’re in it but then you can take that lesson which again is what the mental status of Sami Zayn’s been about these last few months is taking that lesson and applying it on much broader terms which is unless you’re there you don’t really know.”

“I should know that about people because I work in a field where people don’t know what’s going on, but they still rip it apart. Yet, I know the truth. I know how it really works, I know what happened. I know why my segment came out this way, why my match came out this way. These millions of people who watch it don’t know and they form an opinion about it and I just gotta be okay with that because they don’t know.”