Sami Zayn Pokes Fun At Donald Trump, Jerry Lawler On “This Is Your Life”

– Sami Zayn sent out a tweet that was a spoof of Donald Trump’s recently botched “covfefe” tweet:

I had a great time tonight facing two very talented covfefe — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) May 31, 2017

– On his recent podcast, Jerry Lawler gave his thoughts on the Alexa/Bayley “This is Your Life” segment from RAW:

“Sometimes things happen that just don’t turn out like you envision it. I’m sure that’s exactly what happened there. Here’s the other thing: it’s live T.V, that’s a double-edged sword, believe me. When something doesn’t turn out the way you planned it, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s there, it was live and everybody saw it, that was just one of those cases. You just gotta move on.”