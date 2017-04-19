Sami Zayn Promo On Being Frustrated (Video), Charlotte On Winning Next Week, Byron Saxton

– Sami Zayn is featured in this SmackDown Fallout video after coming up in last night’s Six-Pack Challenge. That match saw Jinder Mahal defeat Sami, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Baron Corbin. The Bollywood Boyz interfered to allow Jinder the win over Sami.

A frustrated Sami says he feels like it’s the same story on repeat and sometimes it gets upsetting. Sami says it’s WWE NXT all over again, it’s RAW all over again, it’s the same story all over again – a second place finish every time. Sami says the glory alludes him by a hair every time. He doesn’t know what to say but he’s really angry and really heartbroken.

– SmackDown announcer Byron Saxton turns 36 years old today.

– As noted, Charlotte Flair defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi on this week’s SmackDown in a non-title match to earn a title shot on next week’s show. Below is video from Talking Smack with Flair talking to Shane McMahon and Renee Young. Charlotte says no one out-worked her on RAW and the same will go for SmackDown.

She’s confident she will take the title next week from Naomi. Shane says Charlotte earned her shot and there are others who will do the same. Charlotte says they have to go through her first.