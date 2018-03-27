Sami Zayn Reacts To Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania Challenge

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena on the USA Network, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that he would team up with Shane McMahon to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34.

It was noted that if Bryan and McMahon win, then Zayn and Owens remain fired, but if Zayn and Owens win, they will be reinstated to SmackDown Live.

After the news was made official, Zayn wrote the following on his Twitter account: