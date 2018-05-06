Sami Zayn Reflects On Facing John Cena, WWE Releases Free Match

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– A fan tweeted a clip to Sami Zayn of his match against John Cena from three years ago on an episode of Monday Night Raw, which Zayn responded by writing the following:

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released a full match that features The Big Show vs. John Cena vs. Edge for the World Heavyweight Title at the Backlash PPV event in 2009. You can watch it here:

