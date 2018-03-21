Sami Zayn Sends Message To Daniel Bryan, WWE Releases Full Match Online

– Sami Zayn took to Twitter to write the following on SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan “firing” he and Kevin Owens. As noted, SmackDown ended with Sami and Owens destroying Bryan.

Welcome back @WWEDanielBryan. Hope you can live with yourself after firing two of the best wrestlers alive (and two guys you've known for 14 years). That is, once you're discharged from the hospital. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 21, 2018

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released another free match. As seen below, it is from WrestleMania 32 in 2016 and features the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.