Sami Zayn Speaks Out About WWE’s Wellness Policy

Sami Zayn recently did an interview with Joe.co.uk. Here are a few highlights:

Wrestlers living a healthier lifestyle than in the past: “Yes, but it’s not just the wrestling industry that has changed, the world has changed. Unfortunately a lot of that generation paid a very heavy price for it. And it would be very silly for our generation to not learn from their mistakes. Not to mention the WWE wellness policy as well, which I think is a great thing, honestly. It sort of keeps people in check! But at the end of the day I think matches are at a higher level than ever, the quality of talent we have now has never been better, and the work rate has never been higher.”

El Generico: “There a lot of parallels between my style and his, I suppose, but I never actually met the man. But from what I hear I think he’s still running an orphanage, still fighting the good fight in Mexico. That’s as far as I know.”