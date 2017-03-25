Sami Zayn Wins Big Main Event In Montreal, Noelle Foley On YouTube, Bring It To The Table

– As seen in the intro video above, Noelle Foley recently launched her own personal YouTube channel. In the video below, Noelle shows off her Funko Pop collection and announces a giveaway.

– As announced earlier in the full WrestleMania 33 Week programming schedule released by WWE, there will be a new episode of “Bring It To The Table” that airs on Thursday night at 8pm EST live from the Orlando Citrus Bowl. JBL, Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg will discuss a variety of topics going into the biggest show of the year. They are asking fans who they would pick to be the next RAW General Manager now that Mick Foley has been fired. Fans can tweet their answers with the #BringItToTheTable hashtag.

– Sami Zayn won the main event of Friday’s WWE live event in Montreal – a Montreal Street Fight over fellow Québécois Kevin Owens. After the match, Sami cut a promo and put Owens over, giving him props for representing the company from Quebec during his WWE Universal Title run. Sami also thanked the crowd and closed the promo by saying he’s not sure what will happen at WrestleMania 33 but tonight was his WrestleMania. Sami said the same thing on Twitter after the show, seen below. Also below is a tweet from Finn Balor with praise for the match:

Tonight was my Wrestlemania. #WWEMontreal — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) March 25, 2017