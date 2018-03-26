Sami Zayn’s El Generico Character Resurfaces On Twitter

As seen on last week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on the USA Network, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been “fired” from WWE. This led to Owens and Zayn beating down Bryan in the ring to close the show.

Since then, Owens has changed his Twitter account handle to Kevin Steen and on Monday night, Zayn tweeted for the first time in five years on his El Generico Twitter account, which was a character he portrayed before signing with the WWE.