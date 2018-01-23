Samoa Joe Added To NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Kickoff Panel

WWE sent out the following:



Watch the NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Pre-Show on WWE Network



Don’t miss the NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Pre-Show, including the presentation of the NXT Year-End Awards, this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.



Before you witness NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia on the award-winning WWE Network, watch Corey Graves and Renee Young host the NXT Year-End Awards, which celebrates the best of the black-and-yellow brand in 2017. Plus, Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Raw Superstar Samoa Joe bring you the latest news from the NXT Universe and preview all the happenings from the City of Brotherly Love as part of the Pre-Show panel. The NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Pre-Show streams live on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest.



Then, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia streams live on WWE Network. A stacked lineup of matches includes three huge title showdowns, an Extreme Rules Match and much more.



NXT Championship Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano



Extreme Rules Match

Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole



NXT Women’s Championship Match

Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler



NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Undisputed ERA (c) vs. The Authors of Pain



It all goes down this Saturday on WWE Network. If you start your 30-day free trial today, you’ll be able to watch not only NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, but WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday!