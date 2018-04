– WWE is advertising Samoa Joe for the April 16th edition of Monday Night Raw at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Joe, who has been out of action since January with a foot injury, is preparing for his in-ring return as he has been backstage at Raw for the past two weeks.



– Here is a new video of Stephanie McMahon training for her ring return at WrestleMania 34 where she will team with Triple H to face Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.