Samoa Joe At TakeOver, Opening Video From Saturday Night, Tyler Bate On WWE NXT

– Below is the opening video for Saturday night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event:

– WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate will make his NXT TV debut on Wednesday, February 1st. He wrestled Oney Lorcan at Saturday night’s NXT TV tapings in San Antonio and was announced as the United Kingdom Champion.

– While he did not work Saturday night’s Takeover event, Samoa Joe was shown in the crowd before the second match, which saw Roderick Strong defeat Andrade “Cien” Almas. Joe is rumored to make his WWE main roster debut at the Royal Rumble but that has not been confirmed.