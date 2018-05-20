Samoa Joe Claims He’s Allowed By WWE To Name Drop TNA

Samoa Joe spoke with Sky Sports for a new interview. Here are the highlights.

Art of intimidation:

“Intimidation is an unusual animal, it’s a lot about body language and understanding the human psyche. Knowing that usually a direct stare will crush most human souls and that’s just the basic gist of it…The soul crushing stare, the fatherly disappointment, mixed with a little bit of hate and rage, you’re on your way.”

Working with AJ Styles in ROH and TNA:

“Yeah, I worked with him at a bunch of other companies other than here. No, we can, we can totally say the name, I chose not to. [laughs] Everybody says ‘Oh, you can’t say the name’ no, I don’t because I know at home you’re going to get on your message board and you’re gonna be like, ‘He didn’t say it! He didn’t say it! Just say it for me!’ I’m not saying it because you’re reacting that way and you’re a grown human being, it’s ridiculous. … You know! You already have the information, you just want me to say it again? It’s just so redundant.”