Samoa Joe Comments On Returning To The Ring At Greatest Royal Rumble Event

Samoa Joe spoke with the Saudi Gazette to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

Traveling overseas:

“Anytime I’ve traveled to the Middle East I’ve always experienced the very best in hospitality, they are some of the most kind and wonderful people I’ve had the chance to meet and I feel that Saudi Arabia shares those same qualities. I can’t wait to learn and experience things for the first time. No matter what your background or where you are from, the one thing we can all respect is when great athletes and great passion leads to great achievements. I think that sport is universally respected around the world.”

Returning to action after being sidelined with an injury in January:

“I’m dying to get back in the ring as I’ve been nursing an injury, so to be in Saudi Arabia and to be able to get all of those months of frustration out, well I’ll definitely be ready to go. It’s a return to the ring for me and it’s a debut for me in a new culture, so that’s two factors that mean I’m looking forward to it.”