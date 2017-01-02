samoa-joe-6

Samoa Joe Comments On Seth Rollins’ Injury

Published On 02/01/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

As previously reported, Seth Rollins has re-injured his right knee in the closing segment of Monday’s episode of RAW when he was attacked by Samoa Joe. Rollins is expected to be evaluated later this week.

Samoa Joe posted the following tweet to Triple H regarding the injury that Rollins suffered:

As previously noted, several reporters including Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com are stating the the injury is legitimate and not part of a storyline. Stay tuned for further updates.

