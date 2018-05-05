Samoa Joe Discusses Potential Feud With AJ Styles, Great Rivalries

ESPN recently interviewed WWE Superstar Samoa Joe. Here are the highlights.

Potential match-up with AJ Styles:

“I think at this point it’s beyond potential, and it’s something that’s gonna happen. People talk about the Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn relationship and how they’ll be fighting forever, but in reality when it comes to me and AJ Styles, I defy anybody to find two guys who have been battling against each other longer than us. … AJ, his moniker speaks for itself. He’s a phenomenal athlete, he’s been a fantastic champion and a superstar for WWE. A lot of the wider WWE universe hasn’t been able to experience what Samoa Joe-AJ Styles is, and if there’s one thing that we’ve always known about each other it’s that whenever we get in the ring, things get a little bit more intense. There’s just a little bit extra ‘oomph’ with everything that happens. That rivalry was started over a decade ago, and rest assured it will continue in WWE.”

Great rivalries:

“I think that’s another hallmark of what that great rival is. No matter where you go and as you succeed in your career, you’re going to look across that locker room and you’re going to see them sitting right there next to you. It starts out [with being] natural rivals and then it builds into something greater than that. I think that is the best way to describe the process of finding that grand rival, is that it happens naturally. Its almost Darwinistic in nature. All the bad opponents, you’ll see them start to drop off shows. As you continue to ascend in your career, then what’s left — the cream of the crop, and the guys that you know are worthy opponents.”