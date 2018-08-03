Samoa Joe Expects Big Things From One WWE NXT Star, Talks Differences Between Raw And SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Live star Samoa Joe recently spoke with sportskeeda.com about various topics. Here are the highlights.

Who has the best chance on the main roster from NXT:

“I think Aleister Black is a good bet, then there is velveteen dream. There is a great crop of talent, and some of the newer guys are picking up well.”

Differences between Raw and SmackDown:

“Well, backstage, I do my own thing and have my own spots in the locker room so environmentally it’s not very different for me. But, the backstage environments are vastly different, but that is mainly because of the personalities. You’ve got some very unique individuals in the WWE and it’s a completely different nexus on Smackdown than it is on Raw.”