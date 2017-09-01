Samoa Joe Injury Update, Kazuchika Okada Comments On If He’ll Join WWE

– Samoa Joe was in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week for an official diagnosis on his injured knee, according to PWInsider.com,. Joe is expected to be out of action for up to six weeks.

– NJPW star Kazuchika Okada, who was ranked #1 in this year’s PWI 500 list, commented on possibly joining WWE:

“It’s not something I think about,” Okada said. “New Japan is far superior to WWE when it comes to the quality of the roster and the quality of the matches. One thing I will say is that I do pay attention to what Finn Balor, AJ, and Nakamura are doing, and they look like they’re having fun. I might want to wrestle them again someday, but I might want to do that in New Japan. Hell, I might want to be like some other people and become a movie star or join the UFC. You never know.”