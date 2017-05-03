Samoa Joe Makes Main Roster PPV Debut (Video), WWE Fastlane Opening Video, SmackDown Promo

– Above is the opening video for tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee.

– The opening match at Fastlane saw Samoa Joe make his main roster WWE pay-per-view debut with a win over Sami Zayn. Below is video from that match:

– As noted, this week’s WWE SmackDown will feature AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 plus John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. James Ellsworth and Carmella. Below is a promo for the show: