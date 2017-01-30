samoa-joe-5

Samoa Joe Makes WWE RAW Debut Tonight

01/30/2017

Former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on tonight’s WWE RAW from Laredo, Texas.

Joe, who was shown in the crowd at Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event, debuted in the closing segment as Seth Rollins was about to meet Triple H in the ring for a fight. Joe destroyed Rollins as Triple H watched. RAW went off the air with Joe standing tall after putting Rollins to sleep in the Coquina Clutch.

Below are photos and video from the segment:

