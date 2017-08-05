Samoa Joe Not Ruling Out A CM Punk Return To WWE

In an interview with TheSun.co.uk, Samoa Joe was asked about CM Punk and Joe said a Punk return to WWE could not be ruled out:

“You never know with Punk. He is definitely somebody who does things his own way and I think the biggest thing is that you can never count out what his next move will be. I think no one would have predicted his move to UFC, nobody would have predicted a lot of things he does, so whatever he chooses to do, he will do what feels best in the moment.”

Joe also commented on if he would be interested in working with Punk if Punk returned:

“It depends on how I feel about him that week. It changes a lot as good friendships do!”