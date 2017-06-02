samoa-joe-5

Samoa Joe Officially Signs With RAW (Video)

Published On 02/06/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Samoa Joe is now a member of WWE’s RAW roster after signing the contract on Monday night’s show from Portland.

Joe’s contract signing was interrupted by Roman Reigns and a match was made between the two for later Monday night. You can see quotes from Joe’s promo with photos and video below:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author